AMC conducting review after 4 girls randomly stabbed inside Massachusetts movie theater

By Matt Schooley

BRAINTREE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Movie theater chain AMC said it is conducting a “thorough review” after four girls were stabbed during an apparently random attack inside a Braintree theater.

Jared Ravizza, 26, is charged with the Saturday night attack at AMC Braintree 10. Police said Ravizza entered without paying and stabbed four young girls who were at the theater for a screening of “IF.”

Ravizza also allegedly stabbed two people at a McDonald’s in Plymouth about an hour later. He was arrested following a crash in Sandwich.

Lisa Dembowski, the mother of three of the AMC stabbing victims, said employees initially did not take action after the girls reported the stabbing.

“They said they all went out, they told the people at AMC, the AMC didn’t believe them, didn’t do anything, actually, and they had to call the police themselves,” Dembowski said.

In a statement to WBZ-TV, AMC said it is reaching out to the involved families privately.

“At all of our locations, AMC has multiple security features and procedures in place, the specifics of which we do not disclose or discuss publicly,” a spokesperson said. “We have already begun to conduct a thorough review of this incident. Based on theatre associate accounts and video footage, the theatre team jumped into action immediately, calling emergency services and administering aid to the victims.”

According to AMC, there will be a visible security presence at the Braintree location “for the immediate future.”

