Detroit “Rosie the Riveter” honored for work building carburetors during WWII

By Kelly Vaughen

DETROIT (WWJ) — During World War II, women represented a huge part of the workforce across the country, including in Michigan.

“Rosie the Riveter” has become an iconic representation of the women who worked in factories and shipyards. One woman was recently honored for her wartime work building carburetors in Detroit.

“Oh, me? I’m 99, marked down from a dollar,” said Jeanne Breese, a real-life “Rosie the Riveter.” “Yep. I’ll be 100 years old next December. Unbelievable.”

Breese grew up on the east side of Detroit with five sisters and was married at 17. During WWII, her husband was drafted into the Army.

“When he went overseas, then I went to work at Zenith. We made carburetors for the Jeeps and the trucks and cars and everything,” Breese said.

She said the Zenith factory was filled with women like her.

“Well, it wasn’t that difficult, really, to learn it. But you had to be very careful. Because one girl got her hand caught in it, and that was bad. But after that, everybody was like, twice as careful,” Breese said.

Now, some 80 years later, Breese and other “Rosies” have been honored with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the country.

“Well, I’m very proud of it. I’m proud of the fact that the women did go in and help when the men went to war,” said Breese.

Beyond the war effort, “Rosie the Riveter” has become an iconic symbol, empowering generations.

“It feels good. I like to see that fist go up. That shows we’ve got the power too,” Breese said.

