‘Disheartening’ | Maui resident asks for thief to return custom-made surfboards taken at airport

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

Click here for updates on this story

KAHULUI, Hawai’i (KITV) — With summer right around the corner and more travelers expected to come to the islands, one Maui resident is cautioning others about thieves at the airport.

Maui resident Jayson Blue returned from a surfing trip last week and said someone allegedly stole his custom made surfboards from the baggage claim area at Kahului Airport.

While Blue declined an on-camera interview, he called the experience “disheartening” during a phone call with Island News.

“They (the boards) were from a buddy of mine who shaped them and they were new. I hadn’t really used them except on the trip and I was pretty bummed,” Blue shared. “Two surfboards made for somebody’s size, it’s just, I don’t know why you’d take somebody’s surfboards.”

Blue said Maui Police sent him a picture of a woman suspected of taking his boards.

Some travelers who also did not want to do an interview on camera said they were surprised there were not more personnel at the airport keeping an eye on people’s belongings — or verifying people’s baggage claim tickets.

Beyond the baggage claim area, the airport’s parking lot has become a hot spot for thieves to steal people’s cars.

“I’ve heard about the car thefts for years. That’s why I always get dropped off at the airport. But I haven’t heard of bags getting stolen yet and that was kind of a first for me,” Blue added.

Travelers are reminded it is important to retrieve luggage from baggage claim as soon as possible. Another tip — using Airtags to track bags if you can’t get to baggage claim right away or if the airline puts your bag on another flight.

Another resident returning home was shocked to hear about the theft because he considers the airport safe and well-protected.

“If you’re traveling to Maui, I wouldn’t worry about bringing your gear. It’s a safe airport, but it sucks when something like this happens and those ripples, they travel throughout the community,” traveler Josh Bogle said.

Blue said he would not press any charges if whoever took the boards would simply return them at the airport.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.