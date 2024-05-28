Man airlifted after 2 airboats collide in Everglades; FWC investigating

By Jessica Vallejo, Rubén Rosario

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WSVN) — A man is on the road to recovery after a wreck on the water un the Florida Everglades.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, two airboats collided in the middle of alligator-infested water in Southwest Broward County, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the crash happened near Mack’s Fish Camp. Officials received the call about the incident just after 10:30 a.m.

The owner of the campsite said one of the boats was traveling the wrong way.

Fire rescue officials said the man was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with significant lacerations to the side of his body.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating how the collision happened.

Some fishermen at the site said they were grateful that no one fell into the canal.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

