Video shows man placing woman in chokehold on Bronx sidewalk

By Alecia Reid

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Police are searching for a man who was caught on video assaulting a woman in the Bronx.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on East 235th Street.

Surveillance video captures a woman walking down the sidewalk, talking on the phone, when a man approaches from behind and put her in a chokehold.

The 26-year-old victim fought back and was able to get away.

The suspect took off running down Vireo Street. By then, neighbors heard the screams and ran outside to help the shaken victim, including John Murphy.

“She was screaming and fighting, which is exactly the right thing to do,” he said. “I had to calm her down to get the information out of her, but even so, had I been out maybe a few seconds earlier, I would’ve been able to catch him.”

Murphy says he and another neighbor chased the attacker, but he eventually took off on a scooter. The victim was left traumatized.

“Her knee was cut. Her elbow was cut,” Murphy said. “She was shaking. She was crying.”

NYPD sources say police are searching for a male who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 130 pounds with dark hair.

In the 47th Precinct, misdemeanor assault is up. So far this year, there have been 423. Last year at this time, there were 369.

Felony assault is down with 304 this year and 310 in the same time period last year.

Saturday’s crime left the community shaken.

“The simple fact that it’s happening is very scary,” Woodlawn resident Bryan Cortes said.

“Thank God she was a tough girl and she fought him off,” Woodlawn resident Kerry Dillon Rooney said.

“I feel bad for her. She’s gotta be traumatized now,” Woodlawn resident Barbara Taylor said.

“I feel terrible for her and I hope that she gets justice,” Woodlawn resident Kerri Ann O’Conner said.

“Hopefully he gets caught,” Woodlawn resident Jose Ayala said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.