2 Honduran nationals arrested after attempting to traffic 15K counterfeit fentanyl pills in Charlotte County

Published 4:30 PM

By Joe Espy

    CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Two Honduran nationals were arrested after they traveled from Denver, Colorado, to Charlotte County to sell approximately 15,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills to an undercover agent.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Noe Armando Melendez-Amador, 35, and Carlos Damian Acosta-Melendez, 28, were arrested on Friday, and the drugs were seized. The pills weighed nearly 4 pounds and had the counterfeit marking “M 30,” which made them look like pharmaceutical-grade oxycodone pills.

Melendez-Amador faces up to 20 years in prison on a charge of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Acosta-Melendez could receive up to 10 years in prison for illegal re-entry by a previously deported alien and prior convicted felon.

