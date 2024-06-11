Skip to Content
Court rules admitted Planned Parenthood shooter can be forcibly medicated

<i>CSPD/KRDO via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A federal appeals court has ruled that 66-year-old Rober Dear can be forced to take anti-psychotic medication in an effort to make him competent to stand trial.
    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — A federal appeals court has ruled that 66-year-old Rober Dear can be forced to take anti-psychotic medication in an effort to make him competent to stand trial.

Dear has been diagnosed with delusional disorder and has been ruled incompetent to stand trial a number of times. Government experts have said anti-psychotic drugs have more than a 70 percent chance of restoring Dear to competency.

Federal prosecutors say Robert Dear went to the Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs in 2015 with six rifles, five handguns, a shotgun, propane tanks, and more than 500 rounds of ammo on the day of the attack. He is facing a 68-count indictment.

Three people were killed in the shooting at the Planned Parenthood clinic. Nine more people were shot and survived.

