Impact of heavy rain on burrowing owls

By Summerleigh Stones

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Heavy rain throughout Southwest Florida this week means an increased risk for flooding in the area.

According to Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife, this may impact burrowing owls.

In most cases, owls will fly out of their burrows to a safe location until the water recedes.

CCFW states in the days following Hurricane Ian, owls in flooded areas quickly returned.

Young owls, those that can’t fly, could be in danger. Adult owls are known to pick up chicks and move them to higher ground.

If you see this, CCFW asks people to not rescue the owls because the parents know what to do.

They also say that due to it being late in the nesting season, most young owls have grown enough to fly.

People are asked to report any concerns about owls and their nests to CCFW at 239-980-2593.

To report an injured owl, contact CROW (Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife) at 239-472-3644.

To report dead wildlife or wildlife harassment contact FWC (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) at 888-404-3922.

