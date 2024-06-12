4-year-old child drowns in canal behind Sunrise home, police say

By NICOLE LINSALATA, CHANTAL COOK

Click here for updates on this story

SUNRISE, Florida (WSVN) — Another South Florida child becomes a victim of drowning after being found in a canal late Tuesday afternoon.

Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of 2401 NW 72nd Ave in Sunrise in regards to a person believed to have fallen in the water.

According to Sunrise Fire Rescue, a 4-year-old boy wandered into a canal behind the home.

Sunrise Police eventually sent divers to a canal behind the house after nearly a half-hour search. But when they found him it was too late.

“My daughter heard screaming, I guess people running up and down,” said Dueva Jules, a neighbor who helped search for the missing boy.

Neighbors tell 7News the family had just moved into the neighborhood, now facing the worst kind of loss.

Neighbors were trying to help the family and authorities find the boy because he was autistic and the family was frantic.

“All the neighbors came out combing the streets, looking all around to see if we could help to find him,” said Jules.

The child was being watched by someone. That person lost track of the boy and he ended up in the canal.

Police confirmed the child was autistic but have not yet released the name of the boy or any more details.

7News saw authorities inside the home taking pictures as they continued their investigation. The family was seen devastated as they face the loss of a child.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.