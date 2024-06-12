Man carrying umbrella accused of stealing tens of thousands in jewelry from Naples antique store

By Madison Monroe Adams

NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — The Naples Police Department is investigating after a man carrying an umbrella broke into Treasure Island Antiques and stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

The incident happened on May 29 at around 11 p.m.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured the bizarre burglary.

The burglar was dropped off by a white car and started walking towards the business on Central Avenue.

Wearing dark clothing — a mask — and gloves, the man was carrying an umbrella, even though it wasn’t raining. He used the umbrella to hide his face from cameras.

The man broke the glass front door with a rock and then climbed through the door frame — entering the antique store.

“He knew exactly where he was going. He knew exactly where the cases were,” said Wilton Wood, owner of Treasure Island Antiques.

Wood said the man smashed the cases that held the most expensive jewelry and stole as much as he could fit into a backpack. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was taken, and he did it in less than five minutes.

“It was odd. He knew where the cameras were. He knew to tilt the umbrella to hide his face. That was his number one objective, to hide his face,” Wood said.

The thief even left something behind — a calling card which could give a clue to his identity.

“Sounds really odd, little psycho, doesn’t it? He left it on the side of the building. It was like a shark, a kid’s drawing, a shark, a scope, like crosshairs or something, I suppose,” Wood said. “And then like a car, very rudimentary drawings of it. And it said Monday, whatever that means… on pieces of paper applied to a window screen.”

NPD is asking anyone with any information related to the burglary to come forward. The police department can be contacted at 239-213-4844.

