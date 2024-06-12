UNO students headed to Germany to excavate suspected WWII bomber crash site

By Morgan Lentes

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A group of University of New Orleans students are headed overseas to excavate at a suspected crash site of a U.S. bomber from World War II.

The students and Dr. Ryan Gray, a professor in the university’s archaeology department, will spend the summer in Berlin.

They hope to assist in identifying the remains of missing airmen.

It is a mission in which they have already proven to be successful.

WDSU first profiled UNO’s archaeology department in February 2024.

To date, Gray and his students have helped identify three WWII airmen who were considered missing in action for decades.

According to a news release from the university, the WWII Museum in New Orleans will also send two employees to assist with the excavation.

The international trip is not the first for New Orleans-area students in recent weeks.

St. Aug’s Marching 100 recently traveled to France to participate in the commemoration of D-Day.

