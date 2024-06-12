Woman killed in multi-car crash that shut down highway; driver charged

By WTVD News Staff

WILSONS MILLS, North Carolina (WTVD) — A woman died Monday in a multi-car crash on Highway 70 eastbound in Wilsons Mills that left six others injured and a driver facing charges.

The crash happened right at the Swift Creek Road overpass in Johnston County just after 1 p.m.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw multiple cars involved in the crash. Wilson Mills Police Department said a tractor-trailer collided with three vehicles.

On Tuesday, police identified the driver killed as 79-year-old Bonney Wheatley of Raleigh.

Six others were injured, including people in the two other cars and the truck driver. They were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 77-year-old Robert Wallace of Smithfield was later charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

First responders shut down Highway 70 eastbound for several hours, detouring drivers onto Swift Creek Road. The road reopened just before 5:45 p..m.

The Highway Patrol, Wilson’s Mills Fire Department, and Johnston County EMS assisted at the scene.

