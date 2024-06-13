Creating a more inclusive space to play sports for those who are LGBTQ+

By Andres Valle

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Participating in community sports may not seem special, but for members of the LGBTQ community, it can be uncomfortable.

Now the “Hot Jocks” are trying to make the playing field more inclusive.

“There was something unique and special about having it be a queer and trans-centered space and being able to reclaim some like playfulness and fun,” said Mara Dauver, a board member for the Albuquerque Social Club.

To kick off their initiative they hosted a dodgeball tournament put on by the Soch Hot Jocks Athletics League.

It’s become a hub for queer and trans athletics in the Duke City.

“There isn’t a central spot, a central sort of safe space where folks really feel like is their own. And so I feel like through the Albuquerque Social Club, we’re able to offer that space for folks to gather in sports,” said Richard Williams, a board member for Albuquerque Social Club.

“The Hot Jocks is to create spaces where those limitations don’t exist, and people are allowed to and able to engage in activities that bring them joy,” said Dauver.

Athlete Robby Sachs and his teammates agree.

“I did play sports growing up, but I do know for sure, sports can sports leagues, and depending on the sport in particular, there can be a sense of exclusion for a lot of our LGBT brothers and sisters,” said Sachs.

Sachs told KOAT he feels comfortable being part of a league that promotes inclusion.

“It’s cool for all of us to come together to meet people from different walks of life and different interests. And you know, as you play against the different teams, you get to know different people and it’s just been an absolutely incredible opportunity,” said Sachs.

The Hot Jocks are now expanding their reach by working to create an e-sports league, queer fight night, and even adding pickleball.

“So what we’re hoping to do at the start, especially as we’re growing, is to serve as kind of a hub for all the sports and activities that exist already. And helping people get connected and help recruit and boosts those And eventually, we would like to once we have sponsorship, and are able to offer sponsorship out to be able to give funding to teams and to individuals who want to start teams,” said Dauver.

“Whether you are LGBTQ+ or an ally, if you’re interested in just, you know, coming out, meeting new people, having a good time, Hot Jocks is the place for you,” said Sachs.

