Couple arrested after using Googled instructions to claim home

By Valerie Zhang

MAYSVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — Fifty-four-year-old Kelly Deshields and 46-year-old Matthew Villagran were arrested for residential burglary.

According to the probable cause report, Deshields “Googled” how to own property she believed was unoccupied. She said she believed that by paying the property taxes and maintaining her residence and land, she could begin the process of owning that property.

Deshields showed investigators a receipt from the Gravette Revenue Office that she paid $162 in assessment fees for 10604 N. HWY 34, Maysville, Arkansas.

Seventy-five-year-old Gary Brankel owns the property but is currently in a treatment facility. His caretaker told police he found Deshields and her boyfriend, Villagran, living in the home when picking up personal belongings for Brankel.

The probable cause report said there was a burn pile that appeared to have personal items inside the home.

Police said Brankel suffered from a heart attack due to the stress of worrying about strangers in his home.

Deshields’ bond is set for $25,000, and Villagran’s bond is set for $15,000.

