‘I can’t shower or use the toilet’: Grandson raising money to save 80-year-old grandmother’s home

By Derek Heid

Click here for updates on this story

VILLAGE OF CATTARAUGUS, New York (WKBW) — After her septic tank collapsed, 80-year-old Sherry Camilloni has gone over a month without a working shower or toilet inside her house – with nowhere left to turn, her grandson is asking for help.

For Sherry, spraying Febreze around the house is a brand-new part of her morning routine.

Why the need for so much air freshener? For over a month, Sherry’s septic tank has been broken beyond repair, leaving a foul odor inside.

“I can’t shower, I can’t use dishes, I can’t use the toilet, the whole nine yards,” Sherry said.

For this widowed grandmother to stay at her Village of Cattaraugus home, she has to shower at a neighbor’s house, and without a bathroom, no matter the weather, she must walk outside and use a rented Porta Potty.

“You have to improvise,” Sherry said.

When she tried to fix the issue herself, contractors told her the maintenance would be costly, because her house is 123 years old.

“He said we’re talking thousands, thousands and thousands [of dollars],” Sherry said. “Oh my God, it was like being punched in the stomach.”

“How did you think you could you pay for it? Did you think you could afford it?” 7 News reporter Derek Heid asked.

“No, I knew I couldn’t,” Sherry said.

“Anybody that you care about, you don’t want to see them go through this,” Sherry’s grandson Jeremy Camilloni said.

With nowhere left for his grandmother to turn, Jeremy, took it upon himself to help out.

“I know this is something that’s going to be challenging for her to deal with,” Jeremy said.

Without Sherry ever knowing, Jeremy created an entire donation campaign to save his grandmother’s house.

That campaign has already raised more than $2,500.

“Wow, I guess there are a lot of good people out there huh,” Sherry said.

Without a repair she cannot afford, these conditions are not livable for Sherry to stay at home long-term, unless Jeremy raises enough money.

“I just love him, he’s just a sweetheart,” Sherry said.

“Thank you whoever you are, thank you, I’m so appreciative,” Sherry said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.