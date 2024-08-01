Children hurt with pepper spray during Times Square protest, NYPD says

By Katie Houlis, Ali Bauman

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Multiple children were injured when a protester discharged pepper spray Wednesday in Times Square, police confirm.

Video from the scene appears to show a woman spraying something into the crowd. She is later seen being taken into custody.

Video also shows children crying in pain, with some having water poured over their eyes.

The New York City Police Department has not released how many children were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Earlier in the evening, a former Israel Defense Forces official was scheduled to speak in Times Square at an event being advertised as “A Night to Honor Israel.”

The event drew both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian demonstrators to the area of Seventh Avenue by 46th Street.

The NYPD was prepared for potential protests and had the block barricaded off with patrols at every corner.

Six people were arrested.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.