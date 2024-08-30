2 postal workers assaulted, robbed for mail in Stockton

By Nijzel Dotson

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — Two U.S. Postal Service employees had mail stolen from them on Tuesday in Stockton while they were working, according to police.

The Stockton Police Department said a 43-year-old man was working near Center Street and Mendocino Avenue when a person walked up to him, demanded the mail and threatened to kill him. When the mail carrier refused he was punched in the face and handed the mail over to the suspect, who fled in an awaiting vehicle.

Police said the other postal worker who was robbed on Tuesday, a 55-year-old man, was working near Bonnie Lane and Monterey Avenue. He got into a physical altercation with a thief and had his mail taken away forcefully.

The 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after the encounter.

It is still unclear how much mail was stolen and whether the same person robbed both postal workers.

