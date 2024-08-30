Athlete from Louisville, Oksana Masters, carries torch at Paralympics opening ceremony

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The 2024 Paralympics got underway in Paris Wednesday and an athlete from Louisville was a part of the opening ceremony in a big way.

Oksana Masters, who’s from Louisville and is a seven-time Paralympics gold medalist, carried the torch during the opening ceremony.

This is Masters’ seventh time qualifying for the Paralympic Games, as she competed in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022 for Team USA. In addition to her seven gold medals, Masters has claimed seven silver and three bronze medals, making her a 17-time medalist overall.

During the 2024 Paralympics, Masters will be competing as a cyclist in the road race and time trial events on Sept. 4 and 5. See her schedule here.

Masters was born in Ukraine, and due to radiation effects from Chernobyl, she was born with significant birth defects. She ultimately had both of her legs amputated following her adoption by American Dr. Gay Masters.

She would move to Louisville when she was 13, and attended Atherton High School.

