Detroit man, 72, charged with shooting and killing his wife

Published 2:01 PM

    DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A 72-year-old Detroit man is facing a murder charge after police say he shot and killed his wife.

Detroit police say George Douglas Thomas is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm.

The shooting happened on the 19400 block of Five Points Street on July 26. Officers were called to that area for a reported shooting and found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Medics brought her to the hospital for treatment but she later died from her injuries.

Police say it’s alleged that Thomas had a handgun and shot her.

The 72-year-old was arraigned on July 30 and went through a competency evaluation on Aug. 6. Detroit police say a competency hearing is set for Nov. 6.

