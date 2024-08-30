New video shows teen driver speeding days before being involved in crash that killed 18-year-old

By Terrance Friday

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Police have released a new video showing a teenager behind the wheel, driving at almost 140 miles per hour.

The video shared with CBS Detroit shows Kiernan Tague driving dangerously fast in the days leading up to that senseless crash. CBS News Detroit obtained the shocking video along with a detailed police report after submitting a FOIA request.

Investigators say the teen was going more than 100 miles an hour on a residential street in Gross Pointe Farms when he lost control in November of last year.

The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old his friend, Flynn Mackrell.

Tague’s mother told police her son was abusive and that she was afraid of him. The police report shows multiple calls about both violence and speeding.

As we first reported Wednesday, police say the teen’s mother was tracking his driving on the Life 360 app. The victim’s family is calling on charges for the mother as well because she knew the potential of danger, and didn’t take the keys away.

