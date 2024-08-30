Surfer rescued in critical condition at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

By Dave Pehling

California (KPIX) — Emergency responders pulled a surfer from the water at Ocean Beach Friday morning and transported to an area hospital in critical condition, San Francisco Fire officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department public information officer’s X account posted video of SFFD surf rescue units responding to the area of Ocean Beach near Judah St. and the Great Highway just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Rescuers were able to pull the unidentified individual from the water so SFFD paramedics could provide care as he was being transported to a nearby hospital.

Safety tips posted on the San Francisco Fire Department website strongly discourage swimming at Ocean Beach due to the dangerous rip currents in the surf there.

