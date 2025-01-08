Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control send aircraft to assist firefighters in California

By Christa Swanson

Colorado (KCNC) — As wildfires continue to rip through southern California, forcing thousands from their homes, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control is lending a hand.

On Wednesday, the department announced it would send a multi-mission aircraft to assist firefighters in the area.

The plane is outfitted with state-of-the-art infrared and color sensors operated by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control Wildland Fire Management Staff. The PC-12 aircraft can safely cruise above 20,000 feet and is used for mapping. Its primary mission is to provide near real-time information to ground forces during initial attacks on wildfires.

Fueled by Santa Ana winds, the Palisades Fire in northwest Los Angeles has grown to at least 2,921 acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Palisades Fire is one of four wildfires currently burning in California.

Other agencies in our area have not yet received requests for firefighters, but that may change as conditions develop over the next few days.

