Community remembers Tyre Nichols 2 years after deady beating by police: “We need justice”

By Ashley Sharp

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — As the sun set over Sacramento on Tuesday night, candles were lit and a message was lifted.

January 7 marks two years since the brutal police beating death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols, 29, captured the nation and sparked protests across the country demanding justice and police reform.

“Victims of police brutality, the list is so long it’s so sad. It’s so heartbreaking,” said David Newton of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense, a descendant of Huey P. Newton who helped found the party in 1966. “Tyre will not be forgotten.”

Newton and other friends and family spoke passionately at a candlelight vigil remembering Nichols in Sacramento’s Natomas community at the skate park now named in his honor.

“We are overwhelmed with all the sadness. I think because we have been so adamant that we have to keep going and pushing forward that it hasn’t really set in in a way,” Latoya Yizar, Tyre’s sister, told CBS13.

Nichols died in Memphis, Tennessee days after five now-former Memphis police officers pulled him from his car during a traffic stop. In a plea deal, testimony from two of those officers included that Nichols posed no threat and was “helpless” when they fatally beat him in the street.

In October 2024, three of the ex-cops were found guilty of federal felonies for their role in Nichols’ death. The officers will stand trial next in Tennessee state court on multiple charges, including second-degree murder.

“We got some justice. It gave our family a little bit of peace, something to hold onto in the federal courts. We still have to go through state. We definitely are showing up and pushing for full justice and full accountability,” said Yizar.

The vigil served as a moment to pause and reflect on what has changed since Nichols’ death — and what has not.

“It’s all about his legacy. If it was one of us, he wouldn’t stop until justice was served. He wouldn’t stop until we was really at peace,” said Jamal Dupree, Tyre’s brother.

Yizar told CBS13 that in honor of her brother’s legacy, she wants the culture surrounding policing to change nationwide.

“Bridging that gap and getting to know the people they are supposed to protect. Had those officers known Tyre, I honestly believe that night would have went very differently. But I don’t think that was their goal that night, to do their job,” said Yizar.

At the candlelight vigil, attendees also participated in a “tribute skate” in the avid skateboarder’s honor. Nichols grew up at the Natomas skatepark that is now his namesake.

“Tyre was love. He was love and light. I always say, if you met Tyre, you would remember him. His bright smile, he was always kind. He would show up for his friends and his family,” said Yizar.

Tuesday served as a renewed promise two years after his death to fight and never forget Nichols.

“We need justice for this family,” said Newton. “If we don’t come out here next year, we slowly let this legacy chip away.”

The nonprofit Tyre Nichols Foundation was created in his memory to “bridge the gap and to create healthier communities while providing youth and families with resources to thrive.”

In Memphis, the community and the Nichols family also hosted a march Tuesday in his memory.

