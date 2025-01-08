Congestion pricing protester standing on top of car arrested

By WABC Staff

MIDTOWN, Manhattan, New York (WABC) — A congestion pricing protester was arrested by NYPD officers near Columbus Circle on Wednesday morning.

Scott LoBaido appeared live on Eyewitness News Mornings at 10 standing on top of his vehicle while holding a cut-out of a middle finger.

The Staten Island-based activist admitted he covers up his license plate to avoid paying the tolls.

“It’s called mathematics, now I drive around with these plates covered, and I don’t get those speed camera tickets, or these congestion tickets, once in a blue moon I’ll get pulled over and I’ll get a ticket for blocking my license and I’m fine with that because I’m actually doing something illegal, but driving through the city, this once-great city and getting banged out by unconstitutional illegal cameras, both these and the speed cameras — not happening, I actually make money,” LoBaido said.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as police finally got LoBaido off his vehicle and took him away in handcuffs after blocking traffic for a while.

He was given a summons for disorderly conduct and double parking.

New York City officials announced they would crack down on drivers attempting to cover their license plate to bypass the system and avoid paying a congestion pricing toll.

On Tuesday, 82 summonses were issued during the NYPD Congestion Zone Enforcement Operation, including 29 for improperly covered license plates.

