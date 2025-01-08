Man documents one year journey being sober with new book

By Maria Morales

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — “Today is Day 375,” says Devin Walker.

Not that he’s counting the days. It’s the significance of those days that matters to him. It’s been 375 days since his last drink.

“I started drinking early, at like 16,” Walker says. “And so, every weekend, partying hanging out, from 16 up until 40-something has been a lot. I just got to a point where I have had enough of that.”

Walker is a filmmaker who’s done documentaries on some of the issues plaguing his hometown. Specifically, the West Baltimore neighborhood he grew up in.

“It was just so many liquor stores in the area,” he says. “There were billboards. Alcohol was just advertised everywhere you looked.”

While his parents didn’t drink, he chose to hang out with the friends who did, because, he says, they seemed to have more fun. In adulthood, alcohol became part of a vicious cycle.

“We drink when we’re happy. Drink when we’re sad,” he says. “Oh, you just got a promotion? Let’s celebrate. We’ll have some shots and champagne or whatever. Oh, your relationship just ended? You lost that job or whatever? Okay, well let’s go have a drink and try to get over it, get past it.”

Now it’s different. He’s different.

“I had to really get to know myself,” he says. “I really had to be honest with myself. What do I like? How do I respond when I’m not drinking? How do I have fun?”

It’s been life-changing for Walker. He’s lost weight. And he’s writing more, chronicling the journey in a new book and on social media.

“When I started this journey, today was not on my radar,” Walker reads from a post from Day 362. “I did not know how long I could abstain, nor did I have a specific date in mind. I literally reminded myself each day that I wouldn’t drink on that particular day. Through God’s grace and mercy, I continue to abstain from alcohol. If you’re on a similar path, keep going.”

