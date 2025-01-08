Veteran creates website to help veterans navigate their benefits

By Jonathan Hunter

Click here for updates on this story

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland (WMAR) — An Ellicott City veteran created a website to help others discover what benefits they’re eligible for.

Paul Hylenski founded VetMentorAI.

He served in the Marine Corp for 8 years.

When Hylenskik got out, he ran into some problems.

“I struggled a lot with getting my disability claims approved,” said Hylenski.

Hylenski realized he was not alone, many veterans struggle when filing disability claims.

“They don’t know the process. It’s a complex process and a lot of times they don’t have the right documentation or it’s hard to get,” said Hylenski.

That led him to start VetMentorAI. Veterans can go to the website, create a profile, and the platform will rate your claim.

There’s even some AI involved, a virtual avatar vets can speak to who will guide them step by step.

Hylenski launched the website last June.

Nearly 100 veterans have benefited from the platform, including Clifford Taylor, who served in the Army.

When he first filed a claim with the VA, it was denied.

“Come to find out, it was because they never had my medical records,” Taylor said. “They were using someone else’s records as justification to deny my claims.”

But with the help of the website, Taylor’s getting the right help.

Hylenski says it’s gratifying knowing he’s able to help other veterans.

Next, he wants to make a mobile app so all it takes is a cell phone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.