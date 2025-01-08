Woman facing charges for gun’s accidental discharge in car at school

By Chelsea Deffenbacher

SCIO, Oregon (KEZI) — A 31-year-old Linn County woman has been charged with three crimes in Linn County after a hunting rifle in her car inadvertently discharged in a school drop-off line in Scio, according to court documents.

Court records show that a warrant was issued on Monday for the arrest of Carly Kathleen Herman for possession of a firearm in a public building or court facility and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The incident occurred on November 4, 2024 in front of Centennial Elementary School in Scio and the Linn County Sheriff’s office said that Herman was dropping off her children at the school when the gun went off while they were getting out of her car. The rifle was pointed downward and the bullet went into the car’s drive train and chassis, according to court documents.

Court records said that two firearms were seized from Herman at the time while authorities investigated.

