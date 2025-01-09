3 dead over 24 hours from suspected hypothermia, coroner reports

By Taylor Lang

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — Three people have died from suspected hypothermia between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The autopsies aren’t complete and could take at least six weeks to complete before an official cause of death is released for each case, the coroner said.

The coroner put out a “public warning” because of the cases to alert people to stay aware of the weather.

It’s a real risk, especially for folks who are homeless, but even inside a home, people can become hypothermic. The elderly are also highly susceptible.

Hypothermia starts when your body temperature drops below 95 degrees, which can happen within a few hours if your home isn’t warm enough.

“We see a lot of those folks in that upper range,” said UAB emergency room physician Dr. Bobby Lewis. “They notice that they’re cold, they need something done, they come in and we’re able to treat them, and they have very little consequence. If somebody becomes comatose, mortality is probably going to be around 50%. So there’s a range there where you’re going to be good and you’re not going to be so good.”

Extreme cold doesn’t just affect people, it’s also tough for your pets.

Allison Black Cornelius at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society said it’s best to bring your pets indoors during this type of weather, but if they are staying outside, they need an insulated place to stay, like a doghouse, and water that isn’t frozen.

“We do not want to see, you know, dead animals. Last year we had 37 dogs that we recovered dead during that cold snap that were frozen to the ground and had died,” Cornelius adds. “We don’t want to we don’t want to do that again.”

It is bitter cold in Alabama this week, with the chance for winter weather Friday and Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for North-Central Alabama beginning late Thursday through Saturday morning.

Friday and Saturday have been declared Alert Days by WVTM 13 meteorologists due to a Winter Storm. We call a day an “Alert Day” when the weather could be life threatening and you need to be aware of the latest changes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.