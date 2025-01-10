By Neal Riley

BOSTON (WBZ) — Cat declawing is now illegal in Massachusetts after Gov. Maura Healey signed a bill Thursday to ban the procedure that many animal advocates call inhumane.

Declawing involves taking out the first bone of a cat’s toes. The MSPCA describes it as “an amputation comparable to the removal of all ten human fingertips at the first knuckle.” Advocates also say declawing can make cats more likely to bite, and can cause them to avoid a litter box.

“Abhorrent practice” “Declawing is an abhorrent practice that most veterinarians view as inhumane, but it is also a procedure that is widely misunderstood and requested by owners,” bill sponsor and State Sen. Mark Montigny of New Bedford said in a statement. “By passing this law, veterinarians will no longer have to weigh the choice knowing that if they don’t provide the procedure an owner is likely to just look for someone who will.”

Violators could face fines of $2,500 for repeat offenses, and licensed veterinarians who break the law could be subject to discipline.

Massachusetts is the third state to ban declawing, joining New York and Maryland. Cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Denver have done the same.

The Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association did not take a position on the bill. In Rhode Island, the Veterinary Medical Association there “strongly opposed” a bill to ban declawing, saying “claims that declawing causes permanent intractable pain in cats are untrue.”

Ban on young puppy and kitten sales

The declawing ban isn’t the only animal-related measure that became law in Massachusetts this week. Healey also signed a bill to ban the sale of puppies and kittens younger than 8 weeks old, the State House News Service reported.

Separating animals from their mothers and siblings can lead to behavioral problems, the MSPCA says. Lawbreakers could be fined up to $100.

The law also bans the sale of cats and dogs on the side of the road or at flea markets.

