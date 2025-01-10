Family accuses deputies of punching 73-year-old during Thanksgiving Day confrontation that led to 3 arrests

By Samantha Sosa, Kevin Boulandier

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Florida (WSVN) — A family spent their Thanksgiving holiday behind bars after, they said, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies punched a 73-year-old man in the face and gave them a tough takedown.

One of the family members, 73-year-old Richard Messina, arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thanksgiving to pick up his son and daughter-in-law.

A BSO deputy’s body camera recorded him approaching the car parked at Arrivals and asking Richard to move.

After a few minutes, the deputy is seen handing Richard a citation. Richard angrily threw the ticket on the passenger seat.

The deputy claims that Richard struck him in the hand, but that is not clear in the body camera video, which shows Richard driving away.

As the car drives slowly away, the deputy is seen grabbing onto the door handle to stop the car and ordering Richard out of the car.

At that point, Richard’s son, Anthony, and his daughter-in-law, Sara, were seen walking toward the car and putting their luggage in the trunk.

Sara notices what is going on and begins yelling at the deputy.

“Back up,” the deputy said.

“Do not touch him! Stop touching people! Stop touching people,” Sara said. “I am pregnant, you need to stop!”

Richard gets out of the car, and when the deputy asks him to provide his ID, Richard tells the deputy, “I’m not giving you anything.”

Footage shows the officer grabbing Richard and attempting to put him in cuffs.

“I’m not giving you anything, I didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Richard.

“Why are you doing this to my dad? What’s wrong with you? He’s an old man!” said Anthony.

“Back up!” the deputy yelled.

The family claims that during the struggle, the deputy punched Richard in the face, but that also isn’t clear in the video.

“This man punched my father in the face! I need an ambulance!” yelled Sara.

Richard is seen falling to the ground unconscious, and the deputy calls for fire rescue.

Following the struggle and the yelling, all three family members were arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

The family’s attorney believes the arrests were not necessary.

In a statement, the lawyer wrote:

This entire situation could have been avoided with clear communication, simple human decency and an understanding of the individuals involved. Instead of spending Thanksgiving as a family, Mr. Messina, his son and his six-month pregnant wife spent Thanksgiving in jail. Our community deserves the opportunity to communicate with law enforcement without impending fear of retaliation.

BSO said the deputy remains on duty, but the case has been sent to the Use of Force Review Board.

