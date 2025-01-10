Man charged with shooting his father over 30 times sentenced to life in prison

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Milwaukee man was sentenced to life in prison after he was charged with shooting and killing his father last year.

Twenty-year-old Djuan Eskridge was charged with 1st- degree intentional homicide.

The shooting happened on Oct..9, 2023, near 7th and Malvina.

Police located 15 spent casings near an injured victim — identified as Eskridge’s father — and multiple fragmented bullets. An autopsy revealed the victim was shot 31 times.

According to the criminal complaint, the grandmother claimed Eskridge and his father were fighting before the shooting and witnessed Eskridge shoot his father.

Investigators located surveillance footage that allegedly shows the altercation between Eskridge and his father, including the shooting.

The video, according to the complaint, also shows Eskridge fleeing the scene following the shooting.

Eskridge was found guilty by jury.

