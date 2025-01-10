Star-Studded Lineup: A Rodeo for the Ages

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

January 10, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — RodeoHouston has truly outdone itself for 2025, blending the best of country, pop, hip-hop, and more into a showstopping roster of talent. Here’s what to expect: • Reba McEntire kicks things off on Tuesday, March 4. With 20 performances under her belt, this trailblazing icon will remind us why she’s a RodeoHouston legend. It’s been 11 years since her last appearance—get ready for a Texas-sized homecoming! • Post Malone makes his RodeoHouston debut on Tuesday, March 18. Known for his genre-defying hits and recent pivot to country music, his performance is guaranteed to pack the stadium. “I Had Some Help,” his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, will undoubtedly bring the house down. • Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza returns for Black Heritage Night on Friday, March 7, and if last year’s surprise-filled show is any indication, expect another unforgettable evening. • Rising star Charley Crockett takes the stage on Monday, March 17, marking his ascension from intimate Houston clubs to RodeoHouston’s massive arena. A win for Texas talent!

A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll (and More!) From the soulful notes of Lauren Daigle (Wednesday, March 12) to the timeless classics of Journey (Friday, March 14), the diversity in this year’s lineup ensures there’s something for every music fan. Highlights include: • Bailey Zimmerman (Saturday, March 8): The breakout country artist with three No. 1 singles will bring his soulful storytelling to the big stage. • AJR (Thursday, March 6): This trio of pop-rock siblings is set to follow in the Jonas Brothers’ record-breaking footsteps. • Grupo Frontera (Sunday, March 16): Representing for Go Tejano Day, this Mexican-American band promises an energetic, heartwarming performance.

Legacy Acts and Fan Favorites For the traditionalists, RodeoHouston is rolling out the red carpet for country legends. Brooks & Dunn will make their jaw-dropping 22nd appearance on Saturday, March 22, while Luke Bryan closes out the festivities on Sunday, March 23 with his signature hip-swivels and hit-packed set.

Secure Your Spot: Tickets On Sale Soon Tickets go live on Thursday, January 16, 2025, with two waves: • Wave 1: Performances from Tuesday, March 4 to Thursday, March 13 go on sale at 10 a.m. • Wave 2: Performances from Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 23 go on sale at 2 p.m. Visit RodeoHouston.com to snag your tickets before they’re gone. With a lineup this strong, you won’t want to miss out.

Why RodeoHouston Matters RodeoHouston isn’t just a music festival—it’s a celebration of culture, community, and Houston’s deep-rooted love for all things Texas. From the iconic rotating stage to the carnival rides and mouthwatering food, it’s an experience that unites Houstonians of all backgrounds. So, Houston Style Magazine readers saddle up and get ready for three weeks of unforgettable entertainment. Whether you’re there for the music, the rodeo, or the funnel cake, RodeoHouston 2025 promises to deliver moments you’ll cherish forever. For more information, go to: RodeoHouston.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611