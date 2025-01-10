Volunteers help hospital staff reach shifts during winter weather in Arkansas

By Lakyra Banks, Adam Roberts, DMM

Click here for updates on this story

LOWELL, Arkanasa (KHOG/KHBS) — A volunteer group called Angels on Ice is working overtime in Benton County to ensure hospital staff can reach their shifts despite severe winter weather.

The group, led by Jason Winchester, has been assisting nearly every hospital in the area, providing rides to essential workers like doctors and nurses.

More than 2 dozen people requested rides Thursday.

“Well, it’s a scary thing to show up at the hospital and then be short staffed,” Winchester said. “You know, you have an accident out here on the highway in this bad weather. Somebody has a heart attack. You get to the hospital. Last thing you want to be worrying about is them having enough people to take care of you. So, it’s our way of being able to give back and make sure that, when you get here, somebody is here to take care of you, because that’s a scary thing.”

The group is always looking for more drivers to join their efforts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.