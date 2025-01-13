High School student positive for tuberculosis returns to class without doctor’s clearance, superintendent says

By Heather Lang

CHARLEROI, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The Charleroi Area School District superintendent is notifying the families of high school students after a teen recovering from tuberculosis returned to class on Monday without clearance from doctors, the district said.

Superintendent Dr. Edward Zelich is sending a letter home to district families informing them of the incident. the notice is posted on the district’s website and Facebook page.

The student was “diagnosed with tuberculosis a couple of weeks ago,” the superintendent said. However, they returned to the school building Monday morning without clearance from a doctor.

The superintendent said staff members isolated the student and then sent them home.

Staff members have cleaned the areas of the school where the student was present, the superintendent said.

“Please know that we are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to work with the appropriate health authorities to ensure our students and staff’s safety and well-being,” Dr. Zelich said.

He, along with the high school’s principals and nurses are working with Pennsylvania Health Department officials in Monessen. Those officials have reviewed the incident and said, “no public health action is currently necessary” for the district.

But department officials said they will notify them if that changes.

