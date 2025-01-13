LA Rams fans say Monday matchup against Vikings in Arizona is ‘more than a game’

By Adam Mintzer

GLENDALE, Arizona (KNXV) — As wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles, Rams fans are finding refuge in community and camaraderie ahead of Monday’s pivotal Wild Card game, which was relocated to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The stadium, temporarily adorned with LA Rams banners, has become a home away from home for fans seeking both escape and solidarity during this challenging time.

“It is more than a game. It’s community for us, and it’s showing that we are one,” said Angel Fabela, president of the Rams Republic fan club.

Fabela organized a Rams fan event at Glendale’s Carousel Arcade Bar in under 48 hours. While leading the gathering, she was checking her phone to ensure her home was still standing and her loved ones were safe.

“So for us to be here is a reprieve for a lot of people, but it’s also a sense of what we can do to come together, support each other, and embrace that theme of LA unity as a fan base,” she said.

Fabela added that many LA-based Rams fans made financial and personal sacrifices to attend the game to find a sense of normalcy amid the chaos.

“With everything that is going at home right now with our own stories, with our own lives, and our homes throughout Los Angeles, we all got together somehow. We all jumped into our vehicles; we all found a way to get here,” Fabela explained.

But for these fans, being at Monday’s Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is about more than cheering for their team—it’s also about supporting the players, coaches, and staff.

“To come here and not have any support would be terrible,” said Gary “The Ram” Young, the Rams’ 2024 NFL Fan of the Year. “Coming out was a big thing for us.”

Proceeds from the fan event will benefit the LA Firefighters Foundation, which is aiding first responders battling the wildfires.

The hope is that Monday night will bring not only a win for their team but also some hope and joy to a community facing hardship.

“Just to step out of it all for a bit and win one for LA would be amazing,” Young said.

