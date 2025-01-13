Local cat’s bravery during the flood captivates community

By Justin Berger

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Peanut was a store cat living inside Southern States Asheville, a Riverside Drive business just off the French Broad River.

According to the manager, the store had always had a live-in cat, but Peanut came to Southern States because the service technician’s daughter had extra kittens.

The manager said she replaced Ms. Lucy after her death.

“She just kind of became everybody’s pet at the store,” John Wilcox said. “She was used to going in and out of the doors 100 times a day; whenever we closed, she would scoot up and go up into the ceiling at night when everybody was gone — first thing she’d do.”

According to Wilcox, the manager at the store, Southern States closed after half a day the Thursday before Helene hit.

Wilcox said they were preparing for a foot or two of water; Peanut stayed in her usual spot in the rafters, but when Helene hit, the water rose above the front door.

It was Sunday before Wilcox could return to the store, and no one knew whether Peanut was alive or dead.

They found her on top of one of the heat ducts in the ceiling.

“She was up there meowing for us,” Wilcox said. “I’m sure she went through a life or two that night.”

With good news to share, Wilcox informed his employees, and in turn, they told a clearly curious public, displaying a sign on their front door, which is still there today, that reads: “Peanut the cat is OK.”

“The biggest thing that was happening on social media was, ‘Is Peanut okay?'” Wilcox told News 13.

Since then, the two-year-old cat has been living with Wilcox and his wife, who previously were not pet owners.

“Yeah, she’s happy here,” Wilcox said. “She’s become very attached to my wife; she’s at her feet every night on the bed, so I think we got a cat.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.