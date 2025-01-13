Man convicted of attempted murder of police officer sentenced to life in prison

By Zach Scott

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A man convicted of attempted murder for shooting a Sanibel police officer in November 2016 was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Jon Webster Hay appeared in court at 8:30 a.m. for sentencing.

The State Attorney’s Office said the officer was sitting in his patrol car along Periwinkle Way when he was shot in the shoulder by Hay in a passing car.

Officers responded to the scene and identified the shooter as Hay. With the help of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, they located Hay’s car.

Police said they tried to get Hay to stop, but he continued driving to his home on Sandcastle Way, where he fired more than two dozen rounds as law enforcement officers approached him.

The officers were not struck, but their patrol cars were hit. They returned fire, and Hay was grazed by a bullet before being taken into custody.

A loaded semiautomatic gun was found in a fanny pack he was wearing when officers searched him. The SAO also said he had extra ammunition-filled magazines for the gun.

The officer who was shot was treated at the hospital for his injuries and survived.

Hay was convicted of three counts of attempted first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer and shooting at or into an occupied vehicle.

Now, Hay will spend the rest of his life in prison.

