Olathe makes waves for accessibility by adding water wheelchairs to city pools

By Olivia Acree

Click here for updates on this story

OLATHE, Missouri (KSHB) — Although it might not feel like pool weather, the city of Olathe is preparing to make its recreational spaces more inclusive this summer.

Thanks to a partnership with Variety KC, every city pool in Olathe will soon offer water wheelchairs, ensuring residents of all abilities have full access to community spaces.

The city already provides chairlifts at pools to assist residents with limited mobility, but the new water wheelchairs will allow individuals to access the entire pool.

Variety KC is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with cognitive and/or physical disabilities. The organization has worked with Olathe for over a year on initiatives like putting communication boards in all park facilities.

This summer’s addition of water wheelchairs is another step forward.

“Really, our march is to make sure that Olathe is a welcoming community regardless of your abilities, that our play structures are accessible,” said Cody Kennedy, spokesperson for the city of Olathe. “We really want to lead the charge in making sure that everybody can enjoy our pools, can enjoy our playgrounds, can enjoy our parks regardless of your ability.”

Ali O’Grady from Variety KC explained that water wheelchairs are often not covered by insurance, creating barriers for families wanting to enjoy the pool together.

“If there’s a barrier in front of a family where they can only access 10% of the pool, you’re excluding them from so many opportunities to engage,” O’Grady said.

There is currently a water wheelchair available at the Olathe Community Center. By summer 2025, each city pool will have a water wheelchair.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.