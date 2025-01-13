Sports reporter killed in shooting

By Jackson Kurtz

PLATTE COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — Platte County sheriff deputies are investigating the death of Dennis Sharkey, 50, who was found shot to death in his car Friday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were first called to I-29 and NW 72nd Street around 7 p.m. Friday.

Paramedics took Sharkey to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Platte County sheriff deputies say the shooting likely happened outside KCMO city limits.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Sharkey, of Liberty, was the sports reporter for the Platte County Citizen.

The newspaper wrote on Facebook: “The Platte County Citizen staff are saddened by the loss of Dennis Sharkey, the Citizen’s sports reporter, who died by homicide Friday night.”

