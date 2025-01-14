Child dies after sledding accident, water rescue, deputies say

By JD Franklin III and Rebecca Smith

Click here for updates on this story

WHITSETT, North Carolina (WXII) — A child has died following a sledding incident in Whitsett, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, around 9:15 p.m., deputies said they responded to the area of Wyckshire Court and Golf House Road regarding a water rescue.

When officials arrived, they said they located a child in the water. The child was immediately taken to a local hospital and later succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident.

Officials also said two first responders and three other people who assisted with the rescue were taken to a local hospital for medical examinations.

Preliminary information indicates the incident happened because of a “sledding accident.”

Officials have not released any other information on the child’s identity, but they said the investigation is ongoing.

The Whitsett Fire Department, McLeansville Fire Department, Greensboro Fire Department, Guilford County Fire Department and Guilford County Emergency Services responded to the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.