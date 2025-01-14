‘He was staring at us while we were sleeping,’ 911 caller says before intruder’s bloody beating

By Derrick Rose

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The man who, police said, suffered a vicious and bloody beating in an alley had just broken into a couple’s home and watched them as they slept, according to a caller who reported the incident to an emergency dispatcher.

The burglary claim from Dec. 4 is documented in a lengthy incident report and 911 call obtained by 12 News Investigates Monday.

The call lasted nearly seven minutes and alerted police to the incident at a home near 32nd and Juneau streets.

According to the record, the 911 caller was distracted by her husband, whom she identified as Tramel Dright and his brother, Ty Dright-Jackson, a Milwaukee firefighter. The caller told the dispatcher the brothers were confronting the intruder, who police records indicate was Jalon Nutt.

“They chased him out of the house because he was staring at us while we were sleeping. We run down the stairs to try and catch him — and he runs out the house knocking the door off the hinges — and literally caught him,” the caller says in the recording.

That is where prosecutors said the case took an extremely violent turn.

According to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 10, a surveillance camera captured an image of the brothers beating Nutt in the alley near the home.

Prosecutors described the violent confrontation in graphic detail, saying it was so severe, at minimum, Nutt had been left with a broken nose, cracked teeth and now has to use a ventilator to breathe.

Prosecutors, in the complaint charging the brothers with reckless injury, also included a graphic photo of Nutt in a hospital bed.

“Defendant Dright-Jackson also admitted to using a baseball bat against JN, in their backyard, and that he ‘used his fists and kicks’ to try and get information out of JN, namely, inquiring how he gained access to the house, and ‘who sent him to the house,'” prosecutors wrote.

“Defendant Dright-Jackson delivers three punches to JN’s head, one kick, and at least 25 stomps on JN’s head and face as JN lays on the ground,” the complaint continues.

Three days after filing charges against the brothers, prosecutors also charged Nutt with burglary. His condition is unclear, although court records show an arrest warrant in his name has not been served, suggesting he may still be receiving medical treatment at a facility.

Dright-Jackson is currently under internal investigation by the Milwaukee Fire Department. City records show he is still currently employed with the city.

