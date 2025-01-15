Chicago-based company conducts study of downtown crows

By WHI Staff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — A Chicago-based company has begun its work looking into Terre Haute’s crow problem.

Wild Goose Chase walked the streets of Terre Haute on Monday assessing the situation.

The assessment comes after the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hired the company in December.

Local officials say there has been limited success with tactics such as inflatable wind dancers and loud noises to have the crows adjust their behavior.

Wild Goose Chase says, in the end, they hope to have long-term solutions to addressing the nuisance bird issues.

“Anytime you are dealing with wildlife, there is barely a hundred percent success rate. So, it is my understanding of what success looks like from the stakeholders we’ve talked to we think maybe a phased approach is the way to go, at least to start,” said Marcus Hagberg of Wild Goose Chase.

