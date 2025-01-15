Community rallies behind delivery driver who went the extra mile to deliver pizza

By Kaitlyn Kendall

BROWNSBURG, Indiana (WRTV) — Connor Stephanoff is a Rock Star Pizza delivery driver who has recently gone viral for ensuring his customers got their food despite the snow.

“Any condition, anytime, anywhere. You will get your pizza,” Stephanoff said.

That mentality has him gaining traction on TikTok.

An officer at a crash last week saw Stephanoff trekking through the snowstorm to deliver a pizza.

“Look at this man. This man walked through hell and high water to deliver a pizza,” Officer Richard Craig said.

Stephanoff says the road he needed to take for his delivery was closed so he walked nearly half a mile in nothing but sweats and tennis shoes.

He got a $2 tip.

“Absolutely insane. Do better folks,” Officer Craig said.

Officer Craig started a GoFundMe for Stephanoff and pushed his 160,000 TikTok followers to step up. They delivered.

In just a few days, the original $500 goal more than tripled.

“I still don’t believe it’s real but it is,” Stephanoff said.

The owner of Rock Star Pizza, Ron Mathews, says Stephanoff is well deserving of the attention.

“He wasn’t here in the restaurant; he had no idea people were watching him. But he got out, walked it to the house, and came back without any expectations,” Mathews said.

Mathews told his employees they didn’t have to deliver the food that day but Stephanoff wanted to work.

Stephanoff says he didn’t grow up in the best household. He was taken by CPS and lived with other family members.

Now, he lives with his grandma and helps with her bills.

He says he’s grateful he can help her a little more this time of the year.

