‘It was an explosion’: Police investigate blown up mailboxes

MORRISTOWN, Vermont (WPTZ) — Police are looking to identify the people who are responsible for blowing up six mailboxes across three Lamoille County towns.

NBC5 spoke with Morristown residents who say they heard what they can only describe as an explosion on Saturday. The next morning, they found what was left of a mailbox.

“It was a very strange sound,” said Morristown resident Peter Waldman.

It was Waldman’s next-door neighbor’s mailbox or what was left of it.

“There was a sheriff vehicle at the bottom of the driveway, he stopped me and I asked him what was going on. He said that my neighbor’s mailbox had been blown up,” said Waldman.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says it was one of six mailboxes vandalized across Morristown, Wolcott and Johnson. The sheriff says the suspects used firecrackers to blow them up.

“It sounds innocent enough with firecrackers, but when you have pieces of metal blown apart like that with a 30 ft radius, someone could get seriously hurt,” said Sheriff Roger Marcoux with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff says the suspects placed the device in the mailbox, closed it and then fled the scene.

“We need to figure out what is going on before somebody gets hurt or some of the people behind this gets hurt,” said Marcoux.

NBC5 spoke with one of the victims off-camera, who said it is now just a waiting game to see what comes of this. Something her neighbor hopes does not return to their small corner of the state.

“It does not change my feelings about living where I am. Vermont is Vermont,” said Waldman.

The Sheriff’s Department tells NBC5 they have some leads, but if you know anything that could help in their investigation, give the department a call at 802-888-3502.

