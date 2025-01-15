Teenage girl shot outside apartment complex, police search for suspects



WBZ

By Brandon Truitt

Click here for updates on this story

EASTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A teenage girl suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot at an apartment complex in Easton on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a 911 call for the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. at the Avalon on Robert Drive.

Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said the victim was shot in the face outside the building. “It was a horrific scene for the officers involved,” Chief Boone said.

She was taken by an ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Police said she had serious, life-threatening injuries.

Video from Skyeye shows police tape and evidence markers outside a door to an apartment building. The victim is an Easton resident and lives in the apartment complex. Her age has not been released.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Police believe victim was targeted

Police said residents should expect an increased police presence during the investigation, but there is no ongoing threat to the community.

“We don’t believe this was a random act,” Chief Boone said. “We believe this was targeted.”

Investigators say they have video from surveillance and doorbell cameras.

People who live in the complex are stunned someone was shot, much less a teenage girl in the middle of the day.

“Growing up in Easton, it’s always so safe and so nice and everyone here is just caring,” said neighbor Brian Silva. “I would never expect this to happen especially somewhere so close to home.”

By nightfall, scenes popped up in two nearby towns. Easton’s police chief confirms they are related to the shooting. In Mansfield, police focused on a black car on Donegal Way. Moments later, police in Brockton rushed to Battles Farm Drive and Vine Street where investigators spent hours around a white vehicle.

“Our detectives are working with the state police and again several other agencies to develop some leads. But we have no reason to believe there is any danger to the community or the Avalon apartment complex right now,” Chief Boone said.

The incident remains under investigation by Easton police and Massachusetts State Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.