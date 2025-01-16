8 alligators found during major drug bust

By Steven Pulliam and Brandon Decareaux

Click here for updates on this story

PICAYUNE, Mississippi (WDSU) — A man is behind bars in Mississippi after the Picayune Police Department searched his home and found several drugs and eight alligators in a backyard pool.

A Special Operations Unit had been investigating Ryan Howard for weeks after receiving information about illegal activity happening.

After a search warrant was executed, they were able to find a number of drugs that included 51 pounds of marijuana, packaging material for bulk sales, anabolic steroids, six ounces of mushrooms, and 13 vials of marijuana seeds. Police also found 14 firearms and the alligators.

The search warrant at Howard’s home came after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they arrested him for transporting 80 pounds of marijuana in his car with his young child.

This is an active investigation and more charges are expected.

Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries will take custody of the alligators.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.