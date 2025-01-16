Barber school gives free haircuts to cancer patients

By Ella Rhoades

FORT MYERS, Florida (WFTX) — On Thursday, Lorleis Munoz cut her hair for the first time since her chemotherapy treatments started by participating in the ‘Fade Cancer’ event at the Barber Academy by Sean Casey in Fort Myers.

Starting this week, Casey’s students cut any cancer patient’s hair for free – including Munoz. Casey owns the popular barbershop TwinCutZ and started the academy this fall.

When his students graduate, they have the opportunity to work in one of his six shops.

Cutting cancer patients is a goal tied to Casey’s own cancer journey five years ago when he fought stage four Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“This was one of those things I kept quiet for a little while. I know what it’s like to walk the walk,” Casey said.

Astrid Shover with Pink Divas United, a local non profit that supports breast cancer survivors, told Munoz to come to the academy to take back control of her hair.

“Taking your power back from cancer. You know as women hair is everything, right? That’s where we find our beauty from for the most part,” Shover said.

She added, “Even though, we know it’s skin deep, it’s really an emotional attachment, and this is a way to stand against cancer and take you power back.”

Munoz lost her long, beautiful, curly hair on her cancer journey, but Casey helped create a safe space for Munoz to get her first hair cut since she lost it.

Munoz said, “So thankful and grateful and blessed. I feel very emotional…I finished my chemo that was my first time doing my haircut.”

Hair holds more than memories.

After treatment, it shows the journey of recovery for cancer patients.

“How they feel comfortable about themselves. The mental health aspect of it not just the pain of going through cancer, and I think there’s a big value to being more than just a barber who does a haircut but actually feeds into the community,” Casey said.

While Friday marks the event launch’s last day, Casey says the school will continue to give free haircuts and shaves to cancer patients.

