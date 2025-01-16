Homeless man walks into police station confessing to double murder 10 years ago

By Ryan Dickstein

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — A man walks into a Baltimore Police station confessing to a double murder 10 years ago.

Terrill Lehman, 41, and Charles Webster, 46, were reported missing since December 2014.

On January 12, 2025 detectives got an unexpected break in the case.

That’s when Scott Barnett, now 45 and homeless, entered the Southeast District Police station requesting to speak with investigators.

Barnett admitted to stabbing Lehman and Webster to death inside a home on Ralworth Road back in November 2014. The couple reportedly went by the aliases or nicknames of Charles and Tara Reed.

He described dismembering the bodies with a saw and dumping them in trash cans, and other places scattered around the neighborhood.

According to Barnett, his child’s mother helped carry out the murders. She died in June 2022 from drowning and fentanyl intoxication.

At the time Barnett recalled renting the basement of a home near Northwood Shopping Center, below Terril and Charles who lived on the first floor.

Together they went to the same methadone clinic on Maryland Avenue.

Barnett claims Charles began extorting money and drugs from him in exchange for living at the house.

When shown pictures of Terril and Charles, Barnett confirmed they were the two people he killed, even writing on their pictures, “I stabbed her,” and “I killed him.”

The person who originally reported the pair missing in 2014, told detectives he never saw them again.

Police have yet to find their bodies, however some personal including a purse and wallet have been recovered.

Barnett, who has a long criminal history dating back to 2000, now faces murder charges.

Court records show Barnett was given a suspended three year jail sentence in 2023 for a 2022 assault in Baltimore County.

That conviction came following two other assaults, in 2019 and 2014, for each of which he was ordered to serve 18 months behind bars.

Barnett is currently being held without bail, and is next due in court February 18.

