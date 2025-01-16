Pacific Palisades couple finds wedding ring in rubble of home



By Tori King

California (KESQ) — It’s an unfortunate end that many families are realizing is their reality: their home has been completely destroyed by fire, with just the foundation remaining behind.

On Tuesday morning, Robert and Layla Glassman stood in front of where their home once was.

Although the home was a total loss, the couple found something they thought was lost forever: a diamond wedding ring.

News Channel 3’s Tori King was there the moment the Glassmans found the ring, and they told her it’s a reminder that beauty can come from the ashes.

The Glassmans bought their home in Pacific Palisades eight years ago. They never thought that one day, the home they built with their three kids would be nothing but ash and rubble.

Robert Glassman said it was ten years ago that he put a ring on Layla’s finger to get married and start their lives together. He continued, “And never in a million years did we think that ten years after that, we’d be standing on top of the rubble and debris of our house.”

The family was forced to evacuate with minutes to spare, leaving everything behind. When they returned Tuesday, the couple searched to find something – anything – that could be salvaged. Little did they know they would find their diamond in the rough.

The pair located a safe, burned and busted open from the intense heat. Nothing survived – except for Layla’s diamond wedding ring.

She says, “When I saw that, it was just pure joy… I thought – I thought I was never going to see it again.” Layla added, “I’m so happy; I’m not taking off my finger for a long time.”

The Glassmans say they believe it’s a sign of hope amid the devastation, and a sign that triumph and beauty can come from tragedy.

