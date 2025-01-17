Parents welcome quadruplet boys home

By Evelyn Schultz

GEORGETOWN, Kentucky (WLEX) — When LEX 18 first introduced you to Matt and Madison Lawson of Georgetown, the new parents were at the UK Children’s Hospital NICU.

Three months later, they’re at home – and so are their healthy babies, all four of them!

The quadruplets were born Oct. 13th, after the couple’s journey with infertility.

Griffin, Marlowe, Lane, and Knox are tiny bundles of joy, with distinct personalities.

His parents say Lane is the photogenic one, while they predict Griffin is going to be a troublemaker. Knox, they say, is quiet and chunky, while Marlowe is “mellow.”

The family of six is now adjusting to a busy schedule and a seemingly endless pile of bottles.

The Lawsons told us each day they go through one can of formula and 50 diapers.

Four times the feedings, four times the diaper changes, and four times the love. These rainbow babies are a blessing the Lawsons say was worth the wait.

“We’re just so very grateful for them,” said Madison. “We tried so hard for a baby, and now we have four miracle babies.”

If you’d like to contribute to the family’s expenses, there is a Meal Train set up.

